Junto Capital Management LP Has $47.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,495 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $47,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,136.50. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,848.38. The trade was a 3.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.4%

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $131.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

