Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Garcia bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,762. The trade was a 35.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,832.19. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $985,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

