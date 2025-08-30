Jump Financial LLC Sells 42,632 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,632 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Charter Communications by 24.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CHTR opened at $265.58 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.67 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.68 and a 200-day moving average of $359.17.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

