Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $17.73 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

