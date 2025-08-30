Jump Financial LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil $UCO

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

