Jump Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in V2X by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in V2X by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in V2X by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,700,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000,050. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,059.67. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVX. Bank of America upgraded V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

