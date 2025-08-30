Jump Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 182.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 200.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 156,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $32.43 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

