Jump Financial LLC Buys 23,139 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of CTO Realty Growth worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2,033.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $64,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 628,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,316.35. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Brokaw bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,414.94. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,960 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CTO stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.74. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $21.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -132.17%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

