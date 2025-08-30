John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and traded as high as $24.65. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 75,351 shares.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

