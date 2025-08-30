John Colgrove Sells 95,300 Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $5,725,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,000. This trade represents a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68.

On Wednesday, July 30th, John Colgrove sold 187,740 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $11,268,154.80.

On Tuesday, July 29th, John Colgrove sold 13,511 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $811,875.99.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

