Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.74 ($6.30) and traded as low as GBX 465.10 ($6.28). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 465.10 ($6.28), with a volume of 2,698 shares.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of £142.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,212.14 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 446.44.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 26 earnings per share for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 earnings per share for the current year.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.