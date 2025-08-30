Janison Education Group (ASX:JAN) Insider Acquires A$24,428.49 in Stock

Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN – Get Free Report) insider Joanne(Jodie) Baker acquired 128,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,428.49.

Joanne(Jodie) Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Joanne(Jodie) Baker acquired 121,428 shares of Janison Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,771.31.

Janison Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Janison Education Group Company Profile

Janison Education Group Limited provides online assessment software, assessment products, and assessment services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Assessment and Solutions segments. The Assessment segment provides exam products, exam items, and associated exam services to schools, parents, and teachers.

