Jane Street Group LLC Sells 59,017 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,017 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Insight Enterprises worth $19,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 949,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,377,000 after buying an additional 138,914 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $375,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 69.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.4%

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.68 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

