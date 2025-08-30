Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF $FFSM

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 768,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 769.4% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

