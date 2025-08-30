Jane Street Group LLC Buys 1,266,788 Shares of Ericsson $ERIC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266,788 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Ericsson by 692.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ericsson Trading Down 0.5%

ERIC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ericsson has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 billion. Ericsson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.06%.Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ericsson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

