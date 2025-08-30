James Louis Singleton Sells 1,500 Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) Director James Louis Singleton sold 1,500 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $339,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,195.58. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $220.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.50. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $228.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 152,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Amiral Gestion bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

