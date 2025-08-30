James Labe Purchases 53,160 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe purchased 53,160 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $352,450.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 378,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,477.15. The trade was a 16.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, James Labe acquired 27,988 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $181,362.24.

On Monday, August 25th, James Labe acquired 80,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $518,400.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, James Labe purchased 42,003 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $270,499.32.

On Thursday, August 21st, James Labe purchased 31,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, James Labe purchased 39,567 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $245,315.40.

On Tuesday, August 12th, James Labe acquired 28,387 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $178,270.36.

On Monday, August 11th, James Labe acquired 76,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $483,210.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.46. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth $72,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

