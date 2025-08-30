Jabil, Inc. $JBL Position Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total value of $2,826,704.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,847 shares of company stock worth $66,534,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of JBL opened at $204.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

