J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.09%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

