iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after buying an additional 924,353 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,487 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 207,050 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

