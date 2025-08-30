iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $115,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after buying an additional 887,984 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $235.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

