iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,645,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $202.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.