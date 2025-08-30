Insider Selling: Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) CMO Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CMO Melissa (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $125,834.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,589.61. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of WAY opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Waystar by 473.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,523,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth about $2,333,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 15.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

