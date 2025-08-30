Insider Selling: Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) CMO Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CMO Melissa (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $125,834.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,589.61. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Waystar Stock Performance
Shares of WAY opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Waystar by 473.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,523,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth about $2,333,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 15.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter.
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
