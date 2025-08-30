Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells $18,445.10 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) Director Donald Tang sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $18,445.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,847.50. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $6.19 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $0.38. Equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc. will post -10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 213,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vicarious Surgical

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.