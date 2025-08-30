Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells $18,445.10 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) Director Donald Tang sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $18,445.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,847.50. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $6.19 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.41.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $0.38. Equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc. will post -10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
