Insider Selling: Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel Sells 1,319 Shares of Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $34,096.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 94,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,456.35. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Premier Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $25.90 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,151,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,259,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 638,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 561,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2,482.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 407,373 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

