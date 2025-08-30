Insider Selling: Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel Sells 1,319 Shares of Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $34,096.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 94,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,456.35. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Premier Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $25.90 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 0.56.
Premier Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Premier
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,151,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,259,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 638,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 561,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2,482.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 407,373 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.