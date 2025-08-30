Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells $36,252.44 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kaiser sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $36,252.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 204,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,279.72. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.49. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCUL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 385,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

