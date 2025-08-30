Insider Selling: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Sells 3,885 Shares of Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 868 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $84,291.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $106.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

