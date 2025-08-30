Insider Selling: IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Sells 21,464 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 21,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.80, for a total value of $7,722,747.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,892,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,078,324. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IES Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of IESC stock opened at $349.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.64 and a 200-day moving average of $251.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.67. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.89 and a 12 month high of $370.88.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IES during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IES by 841.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IES during the first quarter worth $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IES during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in IES by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

