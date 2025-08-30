Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) EVP Sells $149,489.70 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Jayne Crocker sold 9,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $149,489.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 192,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,040.95. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Jayne Crocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Mary Jayne Crocker sold 1,332 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $21,618.36.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 100 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,683 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

