Insider Selling: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Sells $215,073.60 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 20,760 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $215,073.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,666,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,987,395.32. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,180 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $188,344.80.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,384 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $86,774.40.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,242 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $531,891.96.

On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,585 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $195,514.20.

On Thursday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,262 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $478,419.34.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,268 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $542,928.12.

On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,777 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $230,618.43.

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,450 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $290,421.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,550 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $769,755.50.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 67,985 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $719,961.15.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:BFZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

