Insider Buying: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Director Buys $42,475.00 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Director Stephen Case bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $42,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,933,945 shares in the company, valued at $202,757,725.55. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

NYSE:MLP opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $339.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 81.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

