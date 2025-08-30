Insider Buying: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Director Buys $42,475.00 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Case bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $42,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,933,945 shares in the company, valued at $202,757,725.55. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance
NYSE:MLP opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $339.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.81.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 81.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Maui Land & Pineapple
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maui Land & Pineapple
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- About the Markup Calculator
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.