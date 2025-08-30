Insider Buying: Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Rodney Boys bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.64 per share, with a total value of A$51,200.00.

Lindsay Australia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40.

Lindsay Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 224.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 28th. Lindsay Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

