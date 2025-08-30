IMAX Corporation $IMAX Position Trimmed by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,974,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,552 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 105,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In other news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $386,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $670,311.45. The trade was a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. IMAX Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%.The firm had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About IMAX

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

