Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 158,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 151,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

