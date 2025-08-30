Ieq Capital LLC Sells 45,250 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

