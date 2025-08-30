Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE COF opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $232.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,298 shares of company stock worth $4,233,044. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

