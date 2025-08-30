Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 9,297 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $1,808,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 2.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $3,125,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Doximity Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $67.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

