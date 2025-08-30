Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 40,544 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 692.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,544 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $133.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $134.66.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

