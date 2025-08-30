Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 389,779 Shares of Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1,209.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,779 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 291,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,663 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 531,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,788,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $10.46 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

