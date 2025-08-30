Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 3,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 998,021 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $39,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $512,986,000 after buying an additional 408,605 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $29,090,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,926,787 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $289,051,000 after buying an additional 234,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

