Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 497.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,252 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3%

PK opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.37%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

