Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 414.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,916 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.