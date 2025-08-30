Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,113 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.26. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,071.88. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,942.03. This trade represents a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,711 shares of company stock valued at $624,066. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

