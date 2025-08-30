Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells $1,917,515.34 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,917,515.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240,055.26. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $22.60 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

