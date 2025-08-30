Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) vs. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Head to Head Analysis

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Heritage Distilling alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling -254.24% -8.56% -65.59% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heritage Distilling and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 0 0 0 0 0.00 Diageo 1 3 4 0 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Diageo has a consensus price target of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Diageo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Heritage Distilling.

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Diageo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million 1.33 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Diageo $20.25 billion 3.07 $2.35 billion $6.85 16.31

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Heritage Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diageo beats Heritage Distilling on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Distilling

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products. The company provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Ketel One, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Casamigos, Tanqueray, Guinness, Shui Jing Fang, Yenì, McDowell’s, Don Papa, Aviation American, Seagram, Seagram’s 7 Crown, Zacapa, Black Dog, Black & White, Signature, Royal Challenge, Godawan, Antiquity, Gordon’s, Old Parr, Windsor, Bundaberg, Ypióca, Bulleit, and Bell’s brand names. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.