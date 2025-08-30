Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 871.19 ($11.76) and traded as low as GBX 852 ($11.50). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 856 ($11.56), with a volume of 191,278 shares trading hands.

Henderson Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of £556.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,397.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 871.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 819.32.

Get Henderson Smaller Companies alerts:

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 27.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 93.00%.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.