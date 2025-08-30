Head to Head Survey: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) and Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) and Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carter’s and Phoenix Footwear Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 3 2 0 0 1.40 Phoenix Footwear Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Carter’s currently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Carter’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 4.79% 20.68% 7.29% Phoenix Footwear Group -14.91% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Carter’s and Phoenix Footwear Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Carter’s has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix Footwear Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter’s and Phoenix Footwear Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $2.84 billion 0.37 $185.51 million $3.77 7.59 Phoenix Footwear Group $17.97 million 0.01 -$2.68 million ($0.18) -0.07

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Footwear Group. Phoenix Footwear Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carter’s beats Phoenix Footwear Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners. The International segment is involved in selling in retail stores and ecommerce websites in Canada and Mexico, and to international wholesale customers and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells women’s footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites. Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

