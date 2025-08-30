Head to Head Review: FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FUCHS and Mativ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FUCHS 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mativ 0 0 1 1 3.50

Mativ has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.59%. Given Mativ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mativ is more favorable than FUCHS.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FUCHS pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mativ pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. FUCHS pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mativ pays out -4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mativ has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mativ is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

94.9% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mativ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FUCHS has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FUCHS and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FUCHS 8.16% 15.56% 11.09% Mativ -23.09% 4.12% 1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FUCHS and Mativ”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FUCHS $3.81 billion 1.74 $326.79 million $0.61 19.61 Mativ $1.97 billion 0.35 -$48.70 million ($8.35) -1.51

FUCHS has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FUCHS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About FUCHS

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, fluids and industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through sales agents and distributors. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment produces packaging and specialty paper products. This segment provides premium packaging products that are used for wine, spirits and beer labels, folding cartons, box wrap, bags, hang tags, and stored value cards servicing retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; and premium papers, which are used in commercial printing services, advertising collateral, stationery, corporate identity packages and brochures, direct mail, business cards, and other uses. It also offers branded paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. This segment distributes its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty business converters, as well as directly to end-users. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

