Head-To-Head Contrast: CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) vs. Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Solesence shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Solesence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCA Industries and Solesence”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $7.74 million 0.55 -$6.12 million ($0.77) -0.83 Solesence $52.35 million 4.93 $4.24 million $0.07 52.29

Risk and Volatility

Solesence has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solesence, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solesence has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Solesence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -87.79% -125.00% -85.63% Solesence 8.13% 32.99% 9.74%

Summary

Solesence beats CCA Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

