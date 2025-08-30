HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $404.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.